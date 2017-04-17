Okorocha dangles APC carrot before PDP lawmaker

By Chidiebere Iwuoha

Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state is making moves to make the lawmaker representing Nkwere/Isu/Njaba/Nwangele Federal Constituency, Hon. Jones Chudi Onyereri, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Last Saturday, during a civic reception organised by the people of Ishi Owere, Owere Nkwoji in Nkwere LG, the governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu, said the lawmaker had been doing well for his community, the constituency, and the state through his projects.

“And this, everybody, irrespective of political inclination, has come to acknowledge with one voice,” he said.

While advising other politicians to emulate his good works, he made it clear that APC was the most veritable platform for the good works which he was doing, as there was the enabling environment for him.

The occasion witnessed the presence of prominent politicians like the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Sir Ikedi Ohakim, former PDP Chairman, Okwesilieze Nwodo, former Deputy Speaker, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, former Minister, Stella Oduah, past and serving members of the national and state assemblies and a host of others.