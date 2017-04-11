Okorocha reiterates resolve to relocate NUJ complex

By Chidiebere Iwuoha Owerri

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has restated his earlier relocate the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Imo state Council, currently situated on Port Harcourt Road to a more befitting area.

Th e new Secretariat which he said was on-going, would have state-ofthe-art facilities which would benefi t journalists, while the currently used one which also houses the International Institute of Journalism (IJJ) Satellite Campus would be renovated and put into other uses for the benefi t of the union.

Th e Governor, who was having an interactive session with members of NUJ at their secretariat yesterday, also promised to provide the union with N20 million to be used for agriculture development by members, adding that it would be his greatest achievement if at the end of his tenure he so empowered journalists in the state. Okorocha seized the opportunity to disclose that some of the 27 General Hospitals he was building for the 27 local government areas in the state had been completed and given to some organisations such as that of Owerri North given to the Air Force; that of Owerri West given to the Army; that of Ideato North and Ngor Okpala given to the Navy, etc.

He also spoke of plans by his government to change the name of Imo State College of Advanced Studies (ICAPS) to Buhari Institute of Technology and hoped that all would help the state attract federal presence as the people of the state contributed immensely towards ensuring the defeat of Jonathan by President Buhari in the 2015 General Electionsplan to