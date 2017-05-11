Okorocha’s govt concentrates on brick and mortar — Ezeh

Hon Okey Ezeh, an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) chieftain in Imo State, in a chat with CHIDIEBERE IWUOHA assesses the Governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration in the state



You have been watching the administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha. Would you say it goes contrary to what your ideas of governance are?

Government is a continuum. When you are not there you see nothing there. But that is the mistake our people make. My approach to it is that the administration is doing its best, but should have to raise the bar further. Okorocha has done its fair share. But we feel that Imo deserves to be the best. There has to be where people deserve to be. Imo is an oil producing state. But the administration seems to concentrate on Brick and Mortar system of government. Our youths are still roaming about the streets. That is where we have a big problem. The jobs have to be given to them, even though the ones they get might not be the best.

On your 2019 Ambition:

I had aspired in 2015 because I had a vision. I still feel I have the blueprint with which to turn things around if given an opportunity. I hope to turn around the economy of the state. Apart from the hydro carbon fuel which deposits we have in Imo State, palm seedlings will be used to boost the economy. You are aware that palm seedlings were taken to Malaysia from Igboland during the time of Michael Okpara. We have palm oil which is a much more valuable commodity than crude oil. Palm oil is sold in metric tons while crude oil is sold in barrels. There is massive need for local demand of palm oil and one does not need to export it. When you are harvesting palm oil there is no fear of environmental degradation. We have enough arable land, vibrant, educated human capital that can contribute towards the economy. A huge chunk of Imo revenue is dependent on federal allocation which means we are on the way to becoming insolvent.

On Nigeria’s Economy:

The country has been in the woods for a very long time. And we have been getting it wrong. We have not deemed it necessary to utilize the hydro carbon fuel. Other countries have designed ways of making huge economic progress. The Saudis, UAE, Dubai are the heart of prosperity, even in the desert. People who do not want go to America easily go to Dubai and Quatar. They have seen that Dubai has taken over as the commercial hub of the world. It takes deliberate effort to achieve things. Any time you spend there is money. Most of the mega businesses in Europe have been taken over by the Quataris. Harolds has been bought over by the Quataris. Even the Heathrows, Total Fina Elf have been taken over. This is a way to diversify. You have to recharge your operations and values for money. But in Nigeria you prefer to borrow and spend and spend. But if we develop our infrastructure life will be brought into the country. We see government or governance as a waste pipe or channel to amass some wealth.

On diversification:

Diversification of the economy is a must. It is not optional. Hydro carbon fuel is what will disappear one day. The conventional crude oil we know is having less relevance. America has reserves now. They did not want to have their energy supplies in the hands of hostile regions. We have to open up the reproductive sector. We have to try best production and over-run the financial system. The banks find it difficult to encourage SMEs. On power, I am not an expert in power. But I will give you a generalistic overview of the situation. It will take time to get it right. The government has to open up the sector and allow transparency. When an investor comes, he does a SWOT analysis. The government has done some unbundling through DISCOS etc. They should be engaged by their end results. There is gestation period. There will be time for us to feel the impact. But we have a long way to eldarado.

On FG’s corruption war:

It is so persuasive in Nigeria that I don’t know how to fight it. Over the years our value system has eroded. My approach will be to embed the fight in institutions It should not be based on body language of who is in charge so that If you do anything the law will catch up with you. We need to go back to the basics. I am talking about those days when people would ask for gratification and tell it to your face. It will not be fair for me to rate corruption. It is still in its early days. It will be unfair to say it has failed. Some steps have been taken. There should be a follow- up and not something you say “let’s go and arrest him”.

Do you still see APGA as a formidable party in the country?

APGA is the only cohesive, credible platform not just for Igbo alone, but to the rest of Nigerians. If you look at other parties, many of them started from different regions. If you look at APC and their change mantra you will say that they do a different thing. PDP has not lived up to its billing. It should have been a vibrant opposition but it is not improving. If you look at the state governments in Nigeria you will find out that APGA government in Anambra has what it takes when it has to do with performance. It is a recession free state. APGA is about development, progress, security of lives and property. All these we see in Anambra.