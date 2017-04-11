Olubadan wants stiff er penalty for land grabbers

Th e Olubadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, has warned land grabbers against further disturbing the peace of the Ibadanland with unnecessary land disputes.

Th e Oba, who described land and boundary disputes as the most pressing challenge he is facing as a monarch, threatened to invoke the gods on those engaged in dubious land speculation in Ibadan land. Speaking while receiving Olubadan Advisory Committee, headed by Professor Taoheed Adedoja, the Oba lamented that land disputes have become worrisome and distractive.

He expressed concern about the incessant complaint noting that almost every local government in the city and Ibadan metropolis are dotted with issues of land disputes.

“We have a Ghana-must-go bag full of land petitions in the palace. It is from this bag that we take out land petitions that we discuss on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Th ursdays every week subject to availability of time. “A couple of times, we have had to approach the National Archives,” he said.

Th e Oba said the situation is such that the Olubadan Council is considering urging the government to make penalty stiff er against land trespass and defrauding of the unwary and innocent people imperative.