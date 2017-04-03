On defections of PDP lawmakers

In recent weeks, lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the factionalisation within their party. It is however doubtful if there is any party in the world that does not have its own fair share of internal squabbles.

This may not necessarily be good news for the country because a viable opposition is sine qua non to the sustenance of democracy in any clime.

In spite of its many challenges, PDP remains the most potent opposition party in Nigeria today. It is time for the leaders of the party to come to a roundtable and fashion out the way forward for the party. There must be compromises. PDP needs to put its house in order if it is to bounce back to reckoning in the country. It must learn from its past mistakes.

Abdulwahab Ibrahim

Lokoja,

Kogi state