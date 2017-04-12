On Melaye, Senate and nation’s politics

The office of the Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, under the leadership of Professor Ibrahim Garba, has spoken publicly to clear Senator Dino Melaye of the allegation of certificate scandal.

This was sequel to the allegation by an online medium that Melaye did not graduate from the university. When the said news hit the streets, some of his die-hard fans, including this writer, had been wondering if that allegation was true or false.

Today, Melaye has been vindicated. We all know he is a radical and outspoken senator. His critics apparently want to silence him, but he has always won his political battles.

I call on INEC to verify the certificates submitted to it by all candidates contesting for elective posts, so as to ascertain their authenticity. Our senators have many bills to attend to instead of deliberating on alleged certificate scams.

However, Melaye’s critics should allow him to concentrate on his job. On his part, he should be extremely careful in all he does, as his detractors might be looking for another way to pull him down, being one of an outspoken senator.

Now that Melaye is happy because Allah did not allow his critics to drag his name through the mud, I would want to appeal to him to begin to use his good offices to touch the lives of the poor citizens of Kogi State, particularly those in his senatorial district. If this is done, the people will continue to pray for him to have a successful tenure in the Senate.

Generally, however, Nigerian politicians should desist from politics of bitterness. Our senators should join hands with the Presidency to move this nation forward. The senators should think of the masses first and do what will favour us.

President Muhammadu Buhari means well for this nation. His relationship with the Senate however appears frosty. He should reach out more to the Senate to actualise his agenda for Nigeria.

Jimoh Mumin

jimohmumin@yahoo.com