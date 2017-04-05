On MMM and others

Many people are grumbling over the current state of MMM. Ii would be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) among other agencies had warned Nigerians on MMM.

It is therefore very much the fault of anyone who falls victim to such greedy attempts at making money. My people have a proverb that where a child gets oily mouth from is where he might eventually get a bloody nose someday. If you are getting money rapidly from somewhere without working hard for it, someday, you could equally get tears and sorrow from that same place.

Anthony Onyeke,

Itabono Owukpa,

Benue state