On returnees from Libya

Recently, Nigerians living in Libya returned home. According to them, the suffering over there was what necessitated their home coming. Unfortunately, here at home, Fulani herdsmen, hardship, police brutality and so on await them.

I must appreciate their decision because it is better to die at home than to die far away from home. I hope that they won’t regret coming home.

During their arrival at the airport, journalists were there to interact with them on their ordeal while in Libya.

Some of the returnees said that they were back and would love to have their jobs back. I laughed and asked rhetorically, where are the jobs? Are they not aware of the unemployment dilemma in the country?

However, it is right to let the returnees know that, for now, Fulani herdsmen are killing people continuously but only lip-service is being paid to the issue by the government.

The returnees should also know that jobs are scarce, especially the white-collar-jobs. Our leaders have hijacked and reserved good jobs for their families and friends and left jobs like mortuary attendance, gardening, cleaning, laundry, night guard job, security and so on for other citizens.

Notwithstanding, the returnees should also know that hardship is what we are experiencing currently. We don’t have good hospitals in the country and that’s why the president is always travelling to abroad for treatment.

There is no stable power supply and that explains why our economy is not growing. No potable water and other necessities of life. The returnees should also know that injustice is a common phenomenon in this country, and bad leadership and corruption can be found everywhere.

Nevertheless, I know that there is no place like home.

Awunah Terwase,

Mpape, Abuja