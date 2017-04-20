Onaiwu quits partisan politics

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

A former coordinator of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Director General (DG) of the PDP Nigerians Governors Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has quit partisan politics.

Onaiwu, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, cited personal reasons for his decision to quit which includes spending more time with his family and concentrate on his business.

The flag-bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the just-concluded governorship election in Edo state, expressed regrets over what he termed “the current comedy show unveiling itself in Nigerian politics.”

He also frowned upon the huge sums of stolen funds being recovered, stressing that it was a wise decision for any intelligent politician to stay away from the mess created by both the All Progress Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Nigerian politics is in its lowest for decades, the hatred for judges, ministers, civil servants and politicians is very strong. The current recession doesn’t help matters also. Majority of Nigerians blame the elite for the current economic demise. Manipulating, diverting and stealing funds meant for the development of the nation to their pockets, is enough reason to stay away for a while,” the statement read.