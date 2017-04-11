Ondo seals contract on Araromi-Ibeji Lekki road

Th e Ondo State government has signed an agreement with the Niger Delta Development Commission for the construction of a 50-kilometre road to link Ibeji Lekki in Lagos State and Araromi seaside in Ondo State.

Th e road, which is expected to open up their area for development, would make travel from Araromi, which is in Ilaje Local Government of Ondo State and Akodo in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos state relatively easier and faster than it is now.

“Once this project is completed, the people in the area and it’s environs can now travel to Lagos by road in less than an hour, as against the usual 4 – 5 hours spent through other roads to Lagos. “Th erefore, we assured the people of the State to expect more of such laudable projects during the lifetime of the present government in the State.

“Th e construction of the age-long neglected 50 kilometers road from Akodo in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos State to Araromi in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State will no doubt boost integrated economic development in Ibeju Lekki and Ondo State,” a statement said yesterday.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress has commended the development describing it as a laudable and remarkable feat. In less than 100 days of the new administration in the State, the Governor has attracted such a monumental project to the state.

Th e project is the fi rst and only MoU ever signed by NNDC with any state government within its mandate area (the Niger-Delta region).

Th e people of Ilaje and the Niger-Delta areas of the state have rolled out drums to thank Arakunrin Akeredolu and NDDC for this laudable stride. Th is 50 km road is expected to be completed within two and a half years.

Th e government has expressed hope that it would go beyond the signing of the MOU, noting that work would soon begin on the construction and timely completion of the 50km road