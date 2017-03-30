One dies, 5 hospitalised after taking gegemu concoction

By Umar Bayo Abdulwahab Ilorin

A young boy, simply identifi ed as Taiye of Balode Street Oloje area of in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, has been reported dead after taken a concoction known as gegemu. Five others who also reportedly consumed the concoction had been hospitalised and were said to be on danger list. Th e incident occurred in Balode Street in Isale Banni area of Oloje Ilorin, the state capital.

It was gathered that the young boys had soaked the plant and sip it severally during a night party that was abruptly brought to an end in the wee hours of yesterday following the news of the death of the deceased. Residents of Balode Street were woken up around 3:30 am with wailing and shouting by relatives of the victims who raised alarm over the incidents.

Th ey survivors were, however, rushed to various hospitals where they were said to be receiving treatment. Gegemu is a popular plant that grows and survives in almost every community in Ilorin and is also planted around some homes to scare away snakes. But the plant in recent times have been abused by some youth and in most occasion it had caused serious health imbalance to those who consume such. A popular Nigerian Musician, Abolore aka Nice, had warned youths in one of its records about the dangers in consuming gegemu.