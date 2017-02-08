Onnoghen’s non-confirmation raises suspicion – Cross Rivers elders

Share This





















By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

Cross River Elders Forum has said that the delay in forwarding the name of the acting Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, to the Senate for confirmation has raised ‘suspicion and great concern.’

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, on the aegis of the forum, Commissioner of Police, Lawrence Alobi (retd), said the issue of the constitutionality of the appointment of Justice Walter Onnoghen as substantive CJN had generated “a lot of controversy across our political spectrum, which of course is not healthy for the stability as a nation.”

He said: “…when the exalted office of CJN became vacant in 2016, the NJC in exercising its constitutional powers rightly nominated Justice Onnoghen and sent his name to President Muhammadu Buharin for appointment as a substantive CJN.

“…Mr. President accordingly appointed Justice Onnoghen acting CJN. We thank him for finding our son worthy of appointment to the exalted office of CJN.

“However, the president has not forwarded his name to the Senate as provided under Section 231 (1) of 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Justice Onnoghen has been acting for almost three months.

“This has concomitantly raised suspicion and great concern among Nigerians, bearing in mind that for the past 30 years, no southerner has been appointed as CJN, which, of course, is contrary to the principle of equity, justice and fairness.”

“We humbly and passionately appeal that the President and acting President, as a matter of urgent national importance, should do the needful and forward Justice Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation as substantive CJN, in compliance with Section 231 (1) of 1991 Constitution (as amended.)”

While commending President Buhari for considering Cross River state indigenes for appointments into top positions in his administration, pledged the loyalty and support of the forum to the president in their determination to checkmate corruption and fix the economy.

“We pray that the almighty God should grant President Buhari speedy recovery and a safe return to the country in good health.”

