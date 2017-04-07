Operation Lafiya Dole commander hails North-east govs for support

By Sadiq Abubakar

Maiduguri

The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, has commended North-east governors for their support and assistance to security operatives in the sub-region.

He gave the commendation yesterday while speaking at the opening ceremonies of Nigerian Army Small Fire Arms Power Demonstration championship that took place at the Sambisa forest recently.

Irabor said the successes recorded in defeating the Boko Haram terrorists was as a result of the support and assistance given by the governors of Adamawa, Taraba, Borno, Yobe, Bauchi and Gombe states.

He also conducted Service Chiefs and other top government officials round the IDPs camp at Bama in company of the Bama local government caretaker Committee chairman, Shehu Gulumba, Governor Kashim Shettima and representative of President Buhari where the medical team of the Nigerian Army were giving free medication to the IDPs.

Governor Shettima also addressed the IDPs, assuring them that “very soon everybody will return to his or her host community as government is making concerted efforts to reconstruct and resettle them all between the middle and end of this year.”

According to him, before then your welfare, health and maintenance will be ensured and protected by government.