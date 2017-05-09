Orji: Politicians who defected to APC have no relevance

By Sam Obinna Ibe

Umuahia

Senator Theodore Ahamefula Orji, representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly has lambasted members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) politicians who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), as having no political relevance to win election in Abia state.

Orji stated this on Sunday during a town hall meeting in his district held at Umuahia North council headquarters, noting that “those politicians now in APC know that they cannot win election on their individual merits little wonder they are rushing to join a mega party”.

He further said that “you know tough people only when there is no mad rush to join a ruling party but to also stay in a minority party and make your mark as a tested and heavy weight politician”.

The former two- time governor of Abia state, maintains that he had not failed before in any election he contested so far since his foray into politics and will not fail election till he quits politics .He pointed out that he left as former governor expressing satisfaction that there is peace now in the state brought by PDP-led government which he headed as governor.

Orji called on the federal government to intensify efforts on its Whistle- blowing policy and extend same to the electoral process, in order to curb rigging stressing that “if enacted into law will help to curb rigging and whoever wins election should be the one who commands majority votes”.