Ortom charges media to package Ityohegh ‘for posterity’

Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom, has urged the media to package the former Director General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the late Dr. Patrick Ityohegh, for posterity.

Ortom spoke when he paid a condolence visit on the family of the deceased in Makurdi yesterday.

“I think Nigeria will forever miss him but the media well after his existence on earth will still package him for posterity,” he said.

He said the late Ityohegh gave support to any Benue indigene who met him while he served in other places in the country.

The governor also said the deceased also left a legacy beautification of his immediate environment.

He pledged that the state government would support the family to give the deceased a befitting funeral.

Ityohegh died yesterday at a private hospital in Makurdi at the age of 76.

I remember that he anchored beautification within his residence right here where he is living, and then he extended to Tarka Foundation and other parts of the state. All these were selfless services.

“I remember while he was working in Lagos and Abuja, any Benue man or that ran into him received help and support. This is a great man. Life and death are synonymous, they work together. God gives and God takes. My message to the family is to accept it as the will of God because the scripture says it is God that gives and takes.”