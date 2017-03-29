Ortom tasks commissioners, aides on prudence

By Our Correspondent

Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom, has charged the four newly appointed commissioners and three special advisers to be frugal in the management of resources as federal allocations to the state continue to dwindle.

Ortom, who swore in the new members of the state executive council yesterday at the new banquet hall of the Benue People’s House, also directed them to be ready to make sacrifices in addition to avoiding the diversion of public funds.

He enjoined them to conduct their affairs with the fear of God and perform maximally, urging their relations and friends not to put undue pressure on them.

The governor said they were appointed to inject new blood into the system and asked them to be ready to face challenges.

He directed those sworn in to familiarise themselves with the state’s operational document, “Our Collective Vision for a New Benue,” and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Manifesto.

Those sworn in as Commissioners were Comrade Joseph Shimaor, Mr. Unenge Bernard, Engr. Dr Terlumun Asev and Mrs. Isegbe Ajene Ladi, while the Special Advisers that took oath of office were Mr. Oko Achegbulu, Dr Sunday Edo and Mr. Igbalumun Igbudu.

The governor also inaugurated boards of the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo; Benue Investment and Property Company, Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Benue State Sports Marketing and Lottery Board , Benue State Sports Development Committee and Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

While reforming the ceremony, he charged the chairmen and members of the boards not to see themselves as party chieftains but servants of the people.

He urged them to live above board and work towards uplifting the various establishments.

Ortom used the occasion to explain the philosophy of the administration which he said were anchored on the fear of God and urged the people to provide women upon which they could develop themselves and become governor of the state after him.