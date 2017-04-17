Published On: Mon, Apr 17th, 2017
Oshoala excited to score only goal in Quanjian win

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Asisat Oshoala is delighted to be the match winner for her Chinese club Dalian Quanjian FC in Saturday’s 1-0 league win over Dalian Hebei Ladies. Oshoala struck the only goal of the game in the 75th minute to seal her side’s win and move them top of the Chinese Women Super League after two games. “Important point for us. Buzzing to have scored the lone goal. 3 points, top of the table,” she wrote on her Instagram wall. Defending champions of the CWSL Dalian Quanjian FC had registered a 2-1 win over Shanghai Yung Park on the opening day last weekend.

