Osinbajo and the police

Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the Nigeria Police Force for the professional handling of the protests against the federal government in Abuja, Lagos and other parts of the country.

In a statement issued, yesterday, in Abuja, Osinbajo said government was working hard to end the current recession in the country.

He said: “I commend the I-G and his officers for handling the protests with professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens.

“We are committed to a continuous engagement with our people to explain government policies, receive advice and criticism.

“Cabinet Ministers have gone round eight states so far, holding town hall meetings, the most recent was yesterday in Ilorin. There will be more of such meetings in the other States that are yet to be visited.

“With complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history.”

How soon? Measures are, in fact, put in place by the present administration to end the economic recession. However, we need to be patient, do our part and, especially shun corruption, in every dimension, in order to realize full benefits of the measures at individual and collective levels.

Yet, no government policy is an end itself. Thus, where the need arose, and there are many, for some tweaking, the administration should not shy away from doing so.

Nigerians are hungry and angry and they protested to show their dissatisfaction with some policies. The government should, therefore, listen to their cries, address their complaints and make life better for us all.

The police, of course, should be commended for not being characteristically overzealous and sticking to their etiquette of profession.

