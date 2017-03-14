Osinbajo hands over, says I’m back to my position

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday that he has formally handed over to President Muhammadu Buhari and briefed him on developments in the country while he was away.

Osinbajo served as Acting President for the 50 days the President was on vacation in London where he received medical treatment.

The Vice President said his briefings centred on the economy, budget and north east, among other national issues.

“I’m back to my regular position as Vice President. I think the President as you know has always given me several responsibilities. I think what we must recognise is that the way this administration work is that it has always been team work. Very little is done without the president’s clearance.

“So, generally speaking even with responsibilities that are my constitutional responsibilities, we have full discussions on them, we have full agreements on all of those issues. It is not necessarily delegation, yes in some cases delegation but by and large practically everything I discuss fully with him and have his endorsement before we are able to go on and do anything at all,” he said.

Osinbajo also told journalists that the President was pleased with his performance as Acting President, adding that the President was ready for work.

“He is very well. We just had a very long meeting where I was basically trying to bring the President up to speed as to some of the things we have done while he was away.

“And he has given a few directives on what we should be doing on so many areas, the north east, budget, the economy, a wide range of issues..

“He held a meeting with me for over an hour where we discussed a wide range of issues so his readiness for work is not in doubt at all. In fact he has over ready,” he said.