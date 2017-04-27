Osinbajo inaugurates MSMEs Council, reduces membership

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinabjo yesterday launched a refocused National Council on Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the State House in Abuja. Th e Vice President, who is also the chairman of the Council, reduced its initial membership of 43 to 21 in order to ensure eff ectiveness in delivery.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Osinbajo said the Council was expected to eff ectively coordinate the enterprise development eff orts made by the various tiers of governments, International Development Partners (IDP) and the private sector towards job creation, wealth creation and poverty alleviation.

He said it was important that the council was inaugurated even in the absence of some its members because the government wants the council to move with speed due to the “much work to be done.” He said the MSMEs were the bedrock of the country’s industrialisation and inclusive economic development and the most important component of the industrialisation drive in the country’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

“It is important to reemphasise the point that this Council will have the same success delivery platform as the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Committee (PEBEC). “Th e membership of the Council has been streamlined for the purpose of achieving results without undue bureaucracy. For instance, the existing membership has been reduced from 43 to 21 for eff ectiveness and purposefulness,” he said.