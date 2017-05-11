Osinbajo meets ex-VP Sambo

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday had a close-door meeting with former Vice President, Muhammadu Namadi Sambo, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

This was the first time Sambo, who served as vice president under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, had a meeting with top officials of the present administration since his party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), lost election in 2015 to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sambo told State House correspondents that the visit was a familiarisation one.

“I have come to pay a visit to Mr. Vice President and Mr. Acting President. It is a usual familiarisation visit. As you know, former Presidents visit Mr. President and former Vice Presidents visit the Vice President,” he said.