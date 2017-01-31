Osinbajo meets Senate leader over 2017 budget

Share This





















By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday had a meeting with the Senate Majority Leader, Mr. Ahmed Lawan at the State House in Abuja.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after the meeting, Lawal said he briefed the Acting President on what the Senate was doing on the 2017 Appropriation Bill.

He said: “You know we have suspended plenaries for three weeks. The idea is to have ample time to focus on the appropriation bill. The committees will start to work from this week inviting the Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs) on the budget defence that they need to do.

“Secondly, you know that the Acting President is an APC Acting President of this our administration. As a new Senate Leader, it is also important that I come here to this office to tell the Acting President and our administration that the APC caucus in the Senate is now a united caucus.

“We are ready as a caucus to support our administration; we are also ready as a Senate, that is both the APC and the minority parties, to work for the betterment of Nigerians. Our colleagues in the opposition have always been supportive and being there for the Senate to function.

“So, on the whole development is to ensure that this government delivers in its campaign promises to Nigerians by the executive and the legislature working hand in hand and in a synergistic manner in that our campaign promises become real and available to all Nigerians for the betterment of the country.”

Like this: Like Loading...