Osinbajo to Onnoghen: Restore Nigerians confidence in judiciary

…I’ll adhere to rule of law – CJN

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma

Abuja

Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo yesterday swore in Justice Walter Onnoghen as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Onnoghen was also conferred with the second highest national honours award of the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) at the event, which took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking after administering oath of allegiance and judicial oath of office to the CJN, Osinbajo urged Onnoghen to revive and sustain the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary.

He said this was necessary because people have lost confidence in the judiciary which is supposed to be the last hope of the common man.

Osinbajo, who described the position of TGIF CJN as being next to God, said Onnoghen was a good choice for the position coming at a crucial time in the nation’s history.

He said: “From this day March 7, 2017, Justice Onnoghen becomes the custodian and protector of the highest duties that society owes its people – fairness, justice and truth.

The responsibility is an awesome one. It is the closest that man serves as the Almighty God having powers of lives, livelihoods and futures, having power to give and indeed to take away power, and authority to supervise all men and women to whom our law and constitution have given the position of judgeship.

“Since we do not force men and women to be judges, they voluntarily take on the position of high priests in the temple of Justice. They will of course be held to a much higher standard, a much higher moral and ethical standard than the rest of us.

“They must not only be seen to be just they must be just indeed. The mere perception of judicial malfeasance poisons the waters of Justice let alone the reality. While delays in the administration of justice often defeats the ends of Justice.

“My Lord, you assume this position at a crucial time in the history of our nation, it is a time when all arms of government have suffered the loss confidence of the people of this nation and is so also with the judiciary.”

Continuing, he said: “It is a time when our Lords and Justices of our courts are called upon to resuscitate that confidence that the people of this nation want to have in the institutions of government and indeed in the judiciary. I pray that your tenure will revive and sustain that confidence.

”Yesterday, I had a discussion with President Buhari, not only did he extend his personal warm wishes and congratulations, he asked that I personally convey that to you, and I do so now. I congratulate you on behalf of Mr. President, all members of your family and the entire judiciary.”

In his remarks, Onnoghen promised to lead the judiciary and ensure the independence of the third arm of government.

He urged all to adhere strictly to the rule of law, and solicited the continued cooperation from all the Justices of the Supreme Court.

He said he was pleased to have kept this appointment with history, and expressed gratitude to God, President Buhari and to the Senate for finding him worthy.

He said: “I solicit the cooperation of everybody, there are three arms of government and these three arms belong to the same government. We should explore areas of cooperation to enable us move the country forward.

“On my part, as the head of the judiciary, I assure you that from the past experience, the key to everything in a democratic setting is adherence to the rule of law. There lies the solution to our problems. Let us try to encourage the independence of the judiciary so as to ensure the rule of law. If everyone realise that they are subject to the rule of law and that there are certain things that are tackled according to the rule of law and behave accordingly, it will benefit all of us.”

