Osinbajo visits Sokoto today , says I’m fulfilled @60

By Abdullahi M. Gulloma with agency report, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will today pay an official visit to Sokoto.

A statement issued yesterday in Sokoto by Imam Imam, Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, said “while in the Seat of the Caliphate, the Acting President will take part in a two-day nationwide clinic organised for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), which is being hosted by the Sokoto state government.”

“During the events, the Acting President will also hold interactive sessions with government agencies, financial institutions, operators and stakeholders in the MSME’s sub-sector.”

Meanwhile, the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, said yesterday that he is a happy and fulfilled man as he marked his ‎60th birthday anniversary at the State House in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after cutting his birthday cake in company of some ministers and his top aides at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Osinbajo said he “appreciates God for being healthy and for giving him the grace to serve the country.

“Frankly speaking, there is no difference between today and yesterday. It is really a work of grace. It is worth thanking God that one is 60 and one is in good health and that one is able to serve one’s country. I am happy and fulfilled. I am thankful to God,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Acting President on his 60th birthday anniversary.

Buhari, who is currently on extended medical vacation in London, described Osinbajo on his Twitter handle as a running mate turned friend.

“60 hearty cheers for @ProfOsinbajo, running mate turned partner in service to Nigeria; and friend. Happy Birthday, Professor!,” he said.

In the same, wife of the President, Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, congratulated Osinbajo on her Facebook page.

“On the occasion of the birthday of Your Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Ag. President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I wish to extend my congratulations to you and to state that the years you have spent building your reputation in multiple capacities have today resulted in your ability to carry out your duties in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress to ensure that a better Nigeria is realised. Congratulations and Happy Birthday Prof,” she said.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, with other ministers and members of Federal Executive Council had earlier sung a birthday song for the Acting President when he arrived for the weekly FEC meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

At the end of the song, Osinbajo thanked them for their good wishes, and prayed that those who are below 60 would grow to become 60 while those already above 60 would grow to become 120.