OTC medicines: What parents need to know

Kids Health

As parents, you’re in charge of your child’s health. You make decisions for everything from choosing and giving the right over-the-counter (OTC) medicine to caring for scrapes or sniffl es to making regular appointments with your healthcare provider. With so many OTCs, there are a lot of choices when it comes to your family’s health. Take the guessing out of giving your kids OTCs by learning how to read labels and how to let your children’s symptoms help you decide which medicine they need. More than 240 million people rely OTC medicines. With self-care on the rise, it’s important that patients know how to use, store, and dispose of OTCs safely —especially when they have young children at home.

The most common OTC medications for use in children are: 1.Multivitamins. Although multivitamins are not medications, they are one of the most popular supplements given to children. Th ey can be used beginning in infancy, but the type of vitamin varies by age. In infants, vitamins come as a liquid and parents use a dropper to administer it into the mouth. Beginning at age 2 years, vitamins begin to come in various forms, such as a chewable tablet, gummy, and gumball. Some formulations recommend ½ tablet for toddlers while others recommend 1 tablet. Diff erent formulations recommend diff erent doses. Check the label each time you buy a diff erent brand or shape of vitamin, as the dose may change.ALERT: Many of these vitamins taste and look like candy, so make sure they are locked away from your child and never refer to medicines as candy. 2. Fever and pain medicines. Th ese include the active ingredients ibuprofen and acetaminophen.ALERT: Never give aspirin to a child under age 18 for cold or fl u symptoms. If your child is under 2 years of age, pay special attention to the label on when to check with your doctor before giving a medicine to reduce the fever. Some pain and fever reducers have label directions down to 6 months of age. Others have directions for ages 2 and up, but may have extra information on dosing for your doctor. Pediatric liquid acetaminophen in particular has undergone recent dosing changes and has transitioned to single-strength. 3.Cough and cold medicines. Th ey are used most frequently in the winter, and often contain a combination of active ingredients. Common ingredients are guaifenesin, acetaminophen, ibuprofen, phenylephrine, pseudoephedrine, and dextromethorphan, among others. ALERT: Do not use oral cough cold medicines for children under 4. Be careful not to exceed the recommended daily dose of these active ingredients by giving your child medicines that contain additional doses of the same ingredients. Only give your child the active ingredients that treat your child’s specifi c symptoms. 4.Allergy medicines. Th ese are used not only for seasonal allergies but also for allergic reactions. Th e most common active ingredients in these medicines are diphenhydramine, chlorpheniramine, brompheniramine, doxylamine, cetirizine, and loratadine. ALERT: Diphenhydramine should not be used in newborns and only in infants after consultation with a physician. Seasonal allergy medicines have been approved for ages 2 years and older. Never use an antihistamine to try to sedate your child. 5.Constipation treatments. Th ese medicines have diff ering amounts of time you should give the medicine to your child, so do not use for a longer period of time than the label says unless your doctor tells you to. Common ingredients include polyethylene glycol 3350, mineral oil, and others.ALERT: Some of these medicines may be used in young children, but be sure to talk to your doctor before use unless the label tells you the medicine is age-appropriate for your child.

Tips for safe use, storage, and disposal of OTC medicines:

1. Using OTCs Read and follow the label every time you give a medicine. •Dose by symptom: Only give a medicine that treats your child’s specifi c symptoms.Never use cough, cold, or allergy medicines to make your child sleepy. Never give aspirin-containing products to your child or teen for fl ulike symptoms, chickenpox, and other viral illnesses. •Dose by age: Make sure the medicine is right for your child’s age.Do not use oral cough and cold medicines in children younger than 4. •Know your child’s weight: Directions for some OTCs are based on weight. In these cases, check the label to dose the medicine by your child’s weight. •Dose with the right device: Always use the measuring device that comes with the medicine—never substitute with a kitchen spoon. •Don’t double up: Be careful not to give your child two medicines that contain the same active ingredients.

2. Storing OTC medicines •Keep medicines up and away and out of your child’s reach and sight. •Remind houseguests not to leave medicines in bags, coats, or other reachable places that children can get into. •Lock the child safety cap completely—until you hear the click— every time after you use a medicine. •Don’t tell your children medicine is candy, even if they don’t like to take their medicine. •Be mindful when visiting or traveling with family—grandparents are four times more likely than parents to keep prescription medicine in easy-access places.

3. Disposing of expired OTC medicines •Mix medicines with a substance such as kitty litter, dirt, or used coff ee grounds (do not crush tablets or capsules). •Place the mixture in a sealed container such as a zip-top plastic bag. •Th row the container away in your household trash. -knowyourotcs.org