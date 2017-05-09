OUA gets new VC

The Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has announced the appointment of Eyitope Ogunbodede, a professor of Oral Maxillofacial from Faculty of Dentistry, as the new vice-chancellor of the university.

The chairman of the Council, Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, announced this yesterday in Ile-Ife.

Ogunbodede, who replaced Prof. Idowu Bamitale Omole would steer the affairs of the university for non renewable term of five years.

According to him, the new vice-chancellor got 93 per cent in the selection process to beat Prof. Ayobami Salami, who scored 78 per cent and Prof. Bisi Aina got 73 per cent.

He said that 22 applicants applied, while 21 applicants were screened and interviewed for the position of the vice-chancellor.

In his response, the newly appointed vice-chancellor thanked God for His mercy during the period of selection and appreciated the governing council for the appointment.

Ogunbodede said that the selection was done transparently and followed due process and thanked members of staff for doggedness in the selection.

He solicited for the cooperation of all members of staff, saying, “a tree cannot make a forest”.