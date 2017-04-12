Our staff received N3bn bribe, INEC admits

Sends names of indicted commissioner, RECs to Presidency

By Emeka Nze

Abuja

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has admitted that out of over N23 billion which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC’s) report claimed was used to influence the elections, N3, 046,829,000 was received by INEC staff in 16 states.

The Commission also disclosed that one former National Commissioner, 5 former Resident Electoral Commissioners (one of them deceased) indicted by the report have been referred to the Presidency and EFCC for further necessary action.

A National Commissioner, Malam Mohammed Haruna, who disclosed this yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja, said these were the outcomes of a thorough investigation by a committee set up by INEC to establish the culpability or otherwise of those named in the EFCC Report.

He said: “out of over 23 billion Naira, which the EFCC report said was used to influence the elections, the Committee established that 3,046,829,000 Naira was received by INEC staff in 16 States.

“In reaching its decision on the findings of the Committee, the Commission adhered strictly to the INEC Staff Conditions of Service. The Commission therefore decided as follows:

“The cases of one former National Commissioner, 5 former Resident Electoral Commissioners (one of them deceased) have been referred to the Presidency and EFCC for further necessary action based on their level of involvement, two hundred and five (205) serving INEC staff will be immediately placed on interdiction, which entails suspension from duties and being placed on half salary, pending the determination of the cases they have with the EFCC.”

Haruna noted that there was no sufficient information on 70 of those under investigation regarding their involvement hence the decision of the commission to refer them back to EFCC for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The commission further admitted that there was a clear attempt to bribe INEC staff to influence the outcome of the 2015 general elections using an NGO, the West African Network of Election Observers (WANEO), made up mainly of retired senior INEC officials.

He said WANEO and its principal promoters are immediately blacklisted.

“The network shall no longer be involved in election observation and any other activities organised by lNEC.”

“As a result of initial findings of the Committee, an additional 80 serving officials of the Commission, who were not named in the EFCC report but whose names came up in the course of the investigation, were also queried and interviewed.”