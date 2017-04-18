Over N7trn recorded in TSA – FG

The federal government has recorded over N7 trillion in the Treasury Single Account (TSA) by the end of March 2017, the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, has said.

In an interview with Economic Confidential in Abuja, Idris said the amount “represents monies belonging to different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) put in portal in such a way that government can view the entire balance as one.”

“When we say we have over N5 trillion in TSA, it does not mean free funds for spending. No! no! no! These monies belong to various ministries, departments and agencies put in a portal in such a way that you can view the entire balance as one.

“The movement is now over N7 trillion. But as I explained earlier, these are not free money. People should not be thinking of why is government borrowing to fund budget? These are budgeted monies for MDAs for projects and developments,” he said.

He said the federal government, through the implementation of the TSA, had saved additional N4 billion monthly which could have been held by banks, noting that a total collapse of government activities would have occurred were it not that TSA was in place.

“But let me also make a strong and important point. If not because TSA is in place and now that the recession is here, only God knows what would have happened.

A monthly drain of over N4 billion and yet no revenue coming in and leakages continued. It could have been a disaster. It was government’s foresightedness and focus even as TSA was in place before the recession. And that is why we are floating and not sinking, and we will not sink God willing.”

Speaking on the transparency in the disbursement of federation account monthly, the AGF said “transparency and openness are key to the present administration.” According to him, the government “cannot be trusted if it says one thing and does another.”