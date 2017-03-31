‘Papa Ajasco Reloaded’ returns with fresh story line

Papa Ajasco Reloaded will return with a different story line in a matter of weeks, Lekan Ayinde, manager of Wale Adenuga Production (WAP), has told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The new series is a redefinition of the programme to further its relevance to the current trend,” Ayinde said.

Ayinde also told NAN that Nigerian films are neither too immoral nor vulgar as being portrayed by some critics.

“The reality is that what people consider as overt exposures of female sexual appealing figures are really happening in our society.

“These exposures are not actually extreme. Besides, what we show in our films have global appeal that our government and regulatory agencies do not condemn.

“Government’s regulations support watching foreign films that show these so-called immoral things and this indirectly urge us to follow suit,” the manager said.

According to Ayinde, Nigerian films score high on ethical issues and conform with the moral ethos of the world today.

“It will be inconsiderate to ban our films for merely aligning with the things we see and watch in foreign movies.

“Those who feel that kissing and dressing to expose cleavages of women are not part of original cultures are old fashioned, mundane and outmoded in their thinking.”

Ayinde said the Nigerian film sector was becoming more closed to the ‘institutionally untrained actor’.

He urged professional theatre practitioners to come into the industry to enrich filmmaking.

“Nigerian filmmakers need to change their attitude and the way they respond to social challenges. They should also portray their views of society through the camera and theatre.

“Generally, our film and theatre industry is not doing badly compared to other developing economies,” he said.