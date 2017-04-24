Paris Club refund: 35 retired perm secs, others tackle Bindow

By Ibrahim Abdul’Aziz

Yola

Adamawa state Governor, Senator Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla Bindow, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), may not have it easy as retired permanent secretaries and other pensioners in the state are determined to work against him in 2019, if he fails to pay their N20 billion pensions and gratuity arrears.

The pensioners are now up in arms against the governor asking him to settle the pension arrears otherwise they would mobilise against him in 2019, even though the governor’s Chief of Staff, Abdullraman Abba Jimeta, had earlier dismissed the threat.

According to him, retirement benefits are privileges and not rights of pensioners.

Speaking to newsmen in Yola, the chairman of Forum of Retired Permanent Secretaries in Adamawa, Mustapha Galadima, vowed that pensioners would pay the administration with the same coin it was paying them, saying that they too had political value.

He said: “Though Government has the right to skip some of the retired benefits and pay those that are more important to the administration, and this has only demonstrated ignorance about civil service rules. All pensioners’ benefits are stipulated in the 1999 Constitution, as amended, in 2011.

“You can imagine that some of the retired permanent secretaries in Adamawa are still collecting N7, 000 as pension. A retired Permanent Secretary and former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Girei, who is now ill is still collecting N7, 000 monthly and for several months he has not been paid.

He added that the benefits of some permanent secretaries and the executive chairman of the state Board of Internal Revenue, who died in active service about seven years ago, are yet to be remitted to their next of kin; “this government is aware, but could not take appropriate action.

“Sadly, too, we have over 40 permanent secretaries, state and local government auditors-general and clerk to the state Assembly, who retired from service between 2009 and 2016 and are still waiting to be paid their entitlements.”

He alleged that they were excluded from the 2016 bailout funds of the federal government and the recent Paris Club refunds, despite the fact that the state got over N10 billion from the two allocations.

‘’The state government owes us over N664, 527,834.50k,” said he.

