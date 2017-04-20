Parliament wants children withdrawn from IDPs

By Sadiq Abubakar

Maiduguri

The Nigeria Children’s Government yesterday called for the removal of children from Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the country towards accelerating their return to school.

President of Nigerian Children Government, Miss Hauwa Musa, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri.

She said the Children Government had dedicated this year’s Children Day to fight the course of children living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps across the North-east.

“The North-east is at ease today but it does not have peace. Until every child returns to school and home, until every youth is empowered and given a meaningful direction to live, until every woman, widow or the elderly have a home and a source of livelihood,” she said.

“We the children of Nigeria will not wait, we will join this battle today if we must have a tomorrow to become its leaders and this is our proposed strategy. That we will launch a children led appeal fund of N20 billion here in Maiduguri to raise money for the welfare of millions of children affected by the insurgency.

“That we have dedicated the forth coming World Children Day to the IDPs with a mandate to remove every child from the camp to school and home within the next one year. The public schools in the North-east have the capacity to absorb all the IDP children so what are we waiting for.”

Musa said also all IDPs must undergo psychosocial treatment before returning home.

“If we want a lasting and sustainable peace then all IDPs must undergo a psychosocial treatment now that we have almost all of them in one place. It must be compulsory for all the children and youths if not we will make the present challenge a tea party.”

She lauded the Nigerian Armed Forces for their gallantry in the fight against the insurgency.

“It is only those who are in the front line of the war against insurgency that can truly understand what the challenges and the consequences are.

“What we see in the mass media is only about 10 per cent of what happens on the ground, nobody can understand the responsibilities on the President when it comes to the fight against insurgency.

“Nobody can understand the challenges that the front line NGOs face every day when they are confronted with the realities of the crisis on ground.”