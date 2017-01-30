Partnership with Lagos ‘ll revive National Theatre, creative sector – Minister

Share This





















Stories by Ibrahim Ramalan

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the partnership between the Federal Government and Lagos State on the renovation of the National Theatre will breathe life into the national edifice.

Speaking after an inspection tour of the National Theatre in Lagos recently, ahead of the renovation to be carried out by Lagos State, the Minister described the theatre as a valuable national asset that cannot be allowed to become derelict.

‘’We are here to take physical stock of what the Lagos State Government has offered to help us with – that is the rehabilitation of the National Theatre.

‘’I want to use the opportunity to express my gratitude and that of the Federal Government to the Governor, the Government and the people of Lagos state, who have graciously offered to assist to renovate the main bowl of the National Theatre, two cinema halls, the exhibition lobby and the banquet hall as part of the collaboration between the Federal Government and the State, especially as the state turns 50 this year,’’ he said.

Mohammed said ‘’with the hand of friendship that the Lagos Government has extended to us, we are very hopeful that we are going to get the main bowl, two cinema halls, the exhibition lobby and the banquet hall renovated and ready for the Lagos at 50 celebration.’’

‘’The National Theatre is an asset we can boast of, and what we need to do is to bring it back to a working condition,’’ he said.

The minister promised that after the renovation, the national edifice will not be allowed to go into a state of disrepair again.

‘’I know that the question on the lips of many people is that what happens after the renovation. But I want to assure Nigerians that it cannot be business as usual. The National Theatre now has a new management that is in tune with reality and we will simply not allow the National Theatre to degenerate to the level we met it today,’’ he said.

Mohammed said Lagos State would benefit massively from the renovation of the theatre, ‘’because it is going to give the necessary impetus to the creative industry’’.

Similarly, the minister has described Lagos State as the hub of the Creative Sector in Nigeria, hence it has a key role to play in the Federal Government’s economic diversification policy.

Speaking to journalists at the Eko Art Expo in honour of the late Rasheed Gbadamosi in Lagos on Friday evening, the Minister said the Creative Industry, which comprises film, music, all forms of production, fashion, design, etc., is one of the sectors to be leveraged upon in the government’s diversification efforts.

‘’We need to create jobs, both skilled and semi skilled, formalise all aspects of these industries, make them export products and help promote and participate in infrastructure development that will enhance the sector and people’s lives. We cannot achieve this without Lagos State. With its over 20 million people, Lagos is the home of the Creative Sector,’’ he said.

Mohammed said a recent study of the Creative Sector in Lagos showed the creative businesses surveyed contributed N2,547,300,490.26 during the reference period, with 61 per cent of the total Gross Value Added (GVA) derived from the Film industry alone, while fashion and music contributed 26 and 13 per cent respectively.

He expressed the confidence that under the leadership of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, ‘’we will see an acceleration of these figures,’’’ especially because the Governor is providing the enabling nvironment needed for the Creative Sector to flourish more.

‘’Enhanced security across the state, the lighting up of Lagos, the modern rail system and the 12-lane Lagos-Badagry Highway are the much-needed ingredients for Lagos to finally seal its place as the hub of Nigeria’s Creative Sector.

‘’When we consider the work being done to bolster the industries, from re-building the National Museum in Lagos in order to celebrate the culture of preservation and commercialization of Art, the Lagos Fiesta which is seriously promoting the performance of Music, the investment into building Theatres across the State and again helping even the Federal Government to resuscitate our National Theatre which will bolster that whole economy, and also the building of a home for Nollywood and the TV production industries in Epe, the Creative Industry will be given the much-needed wings to finally fly and take their rightful place globally,’’ the Minister said.

