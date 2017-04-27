Pay pensioners, Gaidam tells govs

By AbdulRaheem Aodu

Kaduna

Governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe state yesterday appealed to his governor colleagues who owe pensioners to pay them, saying “it is an obligation that must be met after the pensioners have served meritoriously.”

Addressing the 10th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) yesterday in Kaduna where he received the award of excellence alongside Governors Muhammdu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state and Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state, who was represented by his deputy, Gaidam said the award given to him and five other governors for “consistently and regularly paying pensions and gratuities of retired civil servants by the NUP will motivate him to do more to support pensioners and their families.”

“The Nigeria Union of Pensioners has helped to affirm what we in Yobe state are doing in terms of payment of pensions and gratuities. Yobe state government has made it a deliberate policy to pay salaries and pensions as first line charge before any other expenditure; that is why the state government does not have any backlog of unpaid salaries.

“Let me say that the cumulative effect of our reform measures in public financial management has resulted in high standard of accountability and prudent management of scarce resources. This made the Yobe state government to remain above board in paying salaries, overheads, pensions and gratuities and even undertake capital projects at this period of economic difficulties,” he said.

The governor added that while payments of benefits of retirees continued, the state government had set up a committee to verify gratuities which had enabled the government to spend N2.4 billion to clear the gratuities of 1, 249 retired civil servants from 2014 to October 2015.

“As part of our government’s drive to enhance the welfare of civil servants, an owner-occupier housing scheme was formulated where civil servants who reside in government quarters are supported to own the houses at 65 per cent discount. Our administration has also granted a waiver on all outstanding payments in respect of any beneficiary who dies before completing payment of the house allocated to him or her.”

National President of the NUP Dr. Abel Afolayan, commended Gaidam and other awardees, saying that they have given hopes to pensioners in their respective states.

“In many states, pensioners are owed gratuities and pensions running into several months or even many years. But our award receiving governors have made payment of pension a top priority of their administrations. We call them governors of exemplary leadership qualities worthy of emulation,” he said.