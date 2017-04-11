PDP accuses Kogi gov of tyranny

By Oyibo Salihu Lokoja

…Demands Okai’s release

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kogi state chapter has accused Governor Yahaya Bello led – administration of highhandedness and gradual drift to tyranny in the state.

Th is was contained in a press statement signed by the state publicity secretary of PDP , Mr Bode Ogunmola in Lokoja, yesterday. Ogunmola who demands the prompt release of Comrade Austin Okai from illegal detention said the drift is manifest in the spate of arrests and harassment by law enforcement agents, of people, especially journalists, who are thought to be critical of the government.

According to the statement “Th e latest victim of the intimidation is Citizen Austin Okai, National Co-ordinator of the PDP Youth Alliance. Citizen Okai was arrested Sunday afternoon on the street of Abuja by security agents on the orders of the governor and whisked to an unknown destination.

“He has since been held incommunicado. Other people who have suff ered similar fate include Friday Ogungbemi, publisher of the Policy and Law Maker magazine, who was detained by the DSS for about a week last year and one McDavis Wonder a social media activist who was detained for two days last month, by the same DSS.

Th e party however “demands the immediate and unconditional release of Citizen Okai and all other detainees of conscience whose voices the Bello misadministration seeks to stifl e. For as long as Nigeria is a signatory to the fundamental bill of human rights and the Nigerian constitution guarantees the freedom of speech, we call on the law enforcement agents to resist the temptation of being used for pecuniary motifs by desperate politicians.

” Ogunmola warned that the recourse to Gestapo tactics against citizens is an indication of a government in the decline. “Rather than its current style of trial by ordeal of citizens, we advise Governor Bello to redefi ne its tolerance level and tamper its adrenalin glands when reviewing citizens’ opinions about its activities and inactions”.