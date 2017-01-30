PDP crisis and barrage of defections

Share This





















EMEKA NZE writes on causes of defections by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to other parties and what the party must do to forestall carpet-crossing.



Never before than now has it dawned on Nigerians and, indeed, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that politics devoid of ideological composition is like an association without rules.

But with the mass defection hitting the PDP, it has become imparative for party leaders and Nigerians to thinker out ways of making every party distinct, not only in appearance of its flag, emblem or logo but in the beliefs and principles that guide their actions.

These clear-cut ideologies, according to experts, are capable of stoppping defections or making it difficult to would be defectors because it will be difficult, almost impossible for politician to fit into new set of belief and principles.

Perhaps, the PDP has also realized the need to set itself apart from others, especially, the ruling APC which has always been said cannot keep promises.

The PDP can decide to be drastic in pursuing the tenets of democracy and cause members to imbibe delivery of democratic dividends.

It can also retain its members and restrain those who wish to leave the party, not necessarily stopping them, but ensuring they do not leave with positions won on the party platform.

To this end, the National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi after the election of Fayose as the chairman of the Govonors Forum, said: “Those elected persons who take the party’s mandate to other parties will regret their actions.”

But he did not expatiate whether the party will go all out to recover its mandate from such people and how.

Even though this can be achieved by the amendment of the nation’s constitution, it will not be surprising that parties might be on course to formulate in-built mechanisms to dissuade and prevent members from leaving.

It will also not be out of place that in consolidating on this plans, it might seek to impose sanctions on any elected official who left his/her party to another or even outlaw movement from one party to the other without relinquishing an elective position won on that party platform.

The preponderance of opinion is that were sanctions to be imposed on politicians who abandon their political parties to another, many politicians would by now, be facing the consequences of the perfidy or refrain from leaving their parties.

But there are no such things as politics of ideology in Nigeria. There is also no punishment for defectors except a lose clause, often observed in breach, which says that principal officers would lose their positions if they cross-carpet especially when they have no reason to do so.

Here the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Waziri Tambuwal is a case in point.

Tambuwal, became speaker on the platform of PDP and at the twilight of his tenure, defected to the APC and he never religuished his position as speaker until he zapped to Sokoto to contest for election for governor.

Worried by the trend, the new Governors Forum chairman, Mr Ayodele Fayose at 73rd PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, wanted PDP leaders to work out measures aimed at refraining from giving the party ticket to anybody who has the tendency of defecting to another party.

Fayose said: “We cannot all be president but we need to put the party first; we must hold the party ticket sacred. The basis of giving out party ticket is not only because you have money.People must be willing to defend the party even in the times of adversity”

Fayose wondered why people were defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) when it (APC) has not fulfilled its promise to Nigerians.

It is a known fact that the propelling force for politicians or the only visible ideology guiding them is wherever power flows, metaphorically adapted to ‘anywhere belly faces’ or wherever power twirls to.

In Nigeria power is anything, everything. It is the epicentre, the hub where politics and politicians revolve, determining their cause of action and swaying their emotions. Those who weild power in Nigeria know its weight and they put it to optimal use. Matter of factly, power in Nigeria can turn a man into a woman and (or) the other way round.

Which is why the instruments (agencies) of coersion, the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services, (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) amongst others, are usually handy to the executive to unleash raw power.

These agencies are fully deployed by those in power to intimidate, harass perceived opponents and whittle down opposition. In doing this, the most vocal or those perceived to be strong opinion moulders on the other side are usually the casualties.

Here the most apt slogan, “if you cant beat us, you join us”, does not apply. The silent slogan is: “You must not beat but join us”, the reason why opposition is not attractive to play in this clime.

More so, many Nigerian politicians are ‘porridge’ politians, their movement determined by wherever their bread can be buttered, hence the reason for the recent exodus of many hitherto members of the PDP to the ruling APC.

But Nigerians are not surprised at all that politicians are living up to their biddings in terms of carpet-crossing, especially those of the PDP stock, for now, massively jumping from their party to the APC.

Time was when the PDP held sway as the ruling party, it was commonplace for some members of the then opposition to move to the PDP and those who moved were received, sometimes, were rewarded with juicy appointments like Senator Bala Mohammed formerly of ANPP who moved to the PDP and became the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The similarity in the defections is the inducement and the difference in inducement is that while some are induced with appointments, others are coersed to join through waving the emblem of EFCC or DSS at them.

Although, the two PDP senators, Joshua Dariye from Plateau state and Nelson Effiong from AkwaIbom state who defected to the APC claimed there is crisis in their party, Nigerians say there is more to it than meets they eye.

Those who are watching closely say the two defections may have not be unconnected to alleged ‘financial improprieties’ by the duo who played prominent roles in their states at one time or the other.

Dariye is the former Governor of Plateau state and was alleged to have mismanaged ecological funds while in office.

A source told Blueprint that the financial crimes of Effiong, one time Speaker of AkwaIbom State House Assembly, may have been dusted by the EFCC and presented to him before he took the measure to seek political refuge to the APC.

In the Southeast, where before now, APC is considered as Yoruba-Hausa-Fulani party, except in Imo state where Rochas Okorocha has managed to remain afloat as the only APC governor, there is an upsurge in the number of persons joining the party.

Former Abia state governor, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu who before now has sought for where to feather his nest, moved to the APC after several fruitless attempts to join PDP; also Senator Chris Adighije, former Minister of Labour Emeka Wogu, and a host of others who recently moved to APC.

In Enugu state, Senator Jim Nwobodo, Senator Ken Nnamani amongst other defectors to decamp to the ruling party.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu irked by the number of Southeast defectors to APC at the meeting of the PDP last week described the defectors as lacking in electoral value and induced by their desire to get contracts.

Ekweremadu said: “Recently we heard about a number of defections from PDP to APC. For me coming from the South East, there doing registration of APC in the South East, and some people are defecting. Also in the National Assembly few persons have left to APC.

“My response is that, my brothers and sisters from the Southeast who are defecting, they know the electoral value of each and everyone of us. We should allow them get the contract they are looking for, to get employment they are looking for. At the appropriate time we will know who is who in the Southeast. There is nothing to worry about, we are completely in control.”

The well attended 73rd NEC of PDP also showed that many chieftains of the party have withstood every form of inducement to cross to they ruling party, thus they have remained in the opposition. To those, the party says it salutes their courage and prays they continue in their might to make PDP formidable.

