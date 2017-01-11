PDP crisis: No end in sight

Share This





















EMEKA NZE writes on some of the measures adopted by the factions in the PDP crisis to keep it dragging



The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a theatre of the absurd of some sort, highly fascinating and sometimes providing comic relief to Nigerians on one hand and on the other, exposes the dearth of initiatives and a paucity of creative minds amongst the parties in conflict.

Of reckoning is that one faction of PDP initiates an idea to keep the crisis dragging, the other mimicks or adopts the same measure to counter-balance the other in order to checkmate the opponent in the crisis.

Perhaps, to challenge and alert the other group that it does not have the monopoly of wisdom or retain the exclusive patent to a particular measure, the opposing faction pronto, moves to action to act out the exact script written and already executed by their party men on the other side.

The more handy measures here are protests and counter protests as well as renting crowd to score a political point. Other measures are filing of suits in courts, especially court of coordinate jurisdictions as well as exploring press conferences and media chats.

At a stage, Nigerians were given the impression that the intraparty crisis had metamorphosed into a war between the dreaded Boko Haram sect and enfanterrible Fulani herdsmen, which of course, was symbolism, a metaphoric alusion, merely indicative of the two major actors in the conflict.

It began in May last year after the botched convention in Port Harcourt but the actual drama commenced in June the same year, when the national secretariat of the party was sealed by the police and the two factions sought to forcefully take control.

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, a kanuri, from Borno state, a state rightly or wrongly seen as a hotbed for Boko Haram activities, threw the first salvo when he took over PDP national secretariat with scores of supporters who many people suspected to be thugs.

Some of the men were terrifying in their appearance, donning black upon black clothes while they chanted and sang pro-Sheriff songs. There were other supporters in their midst who wore siglets which bore the name of Sheriff as authentic national chairman.

Those who took less than cursory glance on the jubilant crowd said they were most innocuous. But there were others who said some of them were armed and were ready to do ‘anything.’

Sheriff’s boys succeeded in taking control and the news had reached the Makarfi camp who launched a defensive by mobilizing other ‘dancing troupe’

The warfront was the Wadata Plaza and it was the plaza that is the bone of contention. It was not difficult to dictate the commander whose offensive or defencive was being launched.

The issue of Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen joining the PDP fray was not from the blues. Makarfi, a Kaduna born Fulani had alluded to it first when he stated that what is happening in the country (refering to insurgency) must not be allowed to creep into PDP. He blamed Sheriff to be the ‘author and finisher’.

Likewise, Sheriff during a press conference told newsmen how Makarfi brought the ‘Fulani herdsmen’ to attack two officers of the party who allegedly escaped by the whisckers from the PDP headquarters.

As if to re-enact the theatricals hue the crisis has been known for, while the staffers had protested calling for the reopening of the headquarters of the party and drawing attention to their welfare, they did not hide their support for the national caretaker committee headed by Makarfi.

They also called for the speedy handling of the cases on the crisis by the judiciary and accused one of the sides of applying delay tactics using petitions to keep the cases crisis dragging.

This, perhaps, to the Sheriff faction, was a big point scored by Makarfi and the group sought to even the score to hold their own by approaching the workers for a meeting aimed at ‘looking into their welfare.’

Perhaps, the staffers suspected that if they honour the invitation for the meeting with the Sheriff side, it would have amounted to an infiltration into their ranks which would have possibly divided the workers to join in the battle for the soul of PDP.

But the workers had already made up their minds not to bother,yed by the largesse of such adventure, hence they avoided the meeting, preferring to hold their meeting at after which they explained through a communique why they shunned the Sheriff meeting.

Part of the communique read: “That while the National Caretaker Committee under the able leadership of Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, spoke in support of the call for the national secretariat of the party to be opened for party activities, Senator Sheriff in a statement by his spokesman, Hon. Bernard Mikko rejected the call for the reopening of the National Secretariat which was seen by the staff as an affront to the progress and rebuilding process in the PDP.

“The staff queried the yardstick for the invitation by Senator Sheriff, accusing him of not working for the growth and development of the Party. The staff accused him of tacitly working against the Party, as seen in his activities that reduced the fortune of the PDP in the Gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo States.

“The staff also queried the deaf-silence by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff on various salient national issues especially the recklessness and misgovernance of the APC led administration.”

Conversely, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, the Deputy National Chairman of Sheriff side who presided over the failed meeting had converted it to a press conference where he told newsmen that the meeting with the staff of PDP could not hold because many of them were yet to return from the holidays.

As the Sheriff meeting was in progress, 80 workers of the party were meeting at the PDP temporary office where Makarfi calls the shots which contradicts the information given by Ojougboh while he explained the absence of the workers in the earlier scheduled meeting.

