PDP crisis: Sheriff dumps Jonathan’s peace moves

By Emeka Nze

Abuja

The reconciliation moves initiated by former President Goodluck Jonathan to resolve the leadership crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party has finally collapsed as the chairman of the Party, Ali Modu Sheriff, announced that he was pulling out of the reconciliation move.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, said Jonathan lost control of the meeting he convened and allowed the “dissident Makarfi-led group continue with their anti-party activities.”

The statement read in part: “We are opting out and focusing our efforts at making the party the darling of Nigerians again. We had made tremendous progress before former president Goodluck Jonathan was asked by party leaders to convene a meeting where stakeholders will adopt the Governor Dickson Committee report on reconciliation. Unfortunately, President Jonathan lost control of the meeting he convened and allowed Makarfi group to continue with their anti party posture.

“All the organs of the party were already queuing up behind us and Jonathan came to unbundle the progress we made by his inability to control the meeting. We will not continue again, but rather concentrate on re-building our party. We have also postponed the National Executive Committee which we had earlier fixed for the 4th of May. A new date will be announced later.

“It would be foolhardy for us to pretend that a genuine reconciliation is being pursued by these renegade members. We will rather concentrate our efforts at strengthening our party at the grassroots. The people at the grassroots still believe in our great party.”