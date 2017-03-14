PDP govs pay N50m to Makarfi c’ttee monthly – Sheriff

It’s not true – Adeyeye

By Emeka Nze

Abuja

Contrary to claims that 90 per cent of party stakeholders are loyal to the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Cairo Ojougboh, the Deputy National Chairman, has admitted that Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee receives N50 million monthly subvention from the PDP governors.

Ojougboh, a Sheriff appointee into the National Working Committee (NWC), who spoke at a press conference yesterday, berated Makarfi for rejecting the political solution being midwifed by the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

He added that Makarfi was acting in the manner he is doing because the tables were turning against him.

Ojougboh stated that if PDP crisis is resolved, Makarfi can only become member of the Board of Trustees if he loses his chairmanship of the National Caretaker Committee and will no longer receive the N50 million from the governors.

He also stated that Makarfi would have been deprived of his ambition to contest the presidency under the platform of the party if he accepts the political solution to resolve the party crisis.

“All the organs of the party are cueing into the reconciliation and when the reconciliation pulls through, they are out and Senator Makarfi can only come as member of the BoT and so the N50 million monthly subvention from governors will stop.

However, addressing the press in Abuja, the Spokesman of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, refuted the allegation of receiving a monthly sum of N50 million from the PDP governors.

Adeyeye challenged Sheriff and his chieftains to also explain to Nigerians which APC governor, minister or official splashed them with the gift of jeeps.

Adeyeye said: “Nevertheless, no matter how little, it is better to be funded by our party members than by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as is the case with Senator Sheriff and his cohorts. Dr. Cairo should tell us which APC Governor, Minister or official bought Jeeps for them?”

“This is a lie from the pit of hell and a very cheap and unintelligent attempt at blackmail. It is a known fact by all critical stakeholders of the party and even the staff that the National Caretaker Committee has from inception been hamstrung by inadequate finance, so much so that simple secretariat duties have been a struggle, while we have been unable to pay staff salaries of just N18 million a month.