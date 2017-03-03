PDP makes U-turn, embraces Sheriff’s convention option

No resignation deal with Jonathan –Party chair

By Emeka Nze

Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Standing Committee on Reconciliation, headed by Governor Henry Siriake Dickson of Bayelsa state, has recommended political solution as the best option for the protracted crises in the party.

A statement signed by the trio of Dickson, who is the committee chairman, deputy chairman, Ibrahim Mantu and secretary, Senator Joshua Lidani, said the decision was arrived at after the committee’s meeting in Abuja. He said the meeting also “endorses the resolution of the meeting between the former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR and PDP State Governors in this regard without prejudice to the ongoing judicial processes.”

Dickson further stated “that as part of this process, it is imperative that an early convention within the second quarter of 2017 should be held in Abuja, which therefore should be all inclusive and where new national officials of the party will be freely, fairly and

transparently elected.

“In furtherance of this, the reconciliation committee shall embark on extensive consultations with all stakeholders with a view of building confidence and necessary consensus toward the Unity Convention

“The committee appeals to all party leaders, and members of our great party to exercise restraint and focus on the loyalty to and the overall interest of the party.”

Meanwhile, the Sheriff- led PDP has disowned media report that former President Jonathan

asked for the resignation of both Sheriff and Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi as part of the political solution to the party’s crisis.

A statement yesterday by the Acting Publicity Secretary of the faction, Bernard Mikko said, “the general public, PDP members and the media are hereby informed that the issue of the National Chairman’s resignation as the political solution has never been discussed nor was it put up for discussion with former President and other stakeholders.”

The statement further noted “that shortly before the Court of Appeal judgement of 17th February, 2017; all parties and stakeholders agreed that on the receipt of the Court of Appeal judgement, whichever way it goes; members will be prevailed upon and urged to support the judgement and orders of the Court of Appeal, and rally round the successful party to conduct; as soon as possible, a National Unity Convention for the election of officers; the modalities of which shall be worked out by all stakeholders of the party.

“As law abiding citizen and advocate of the rule of law, the National Chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, hereby calls on all stakeholders, including but not limited to PDP governors; national and state assembly members; Board of Trustee members to make themselves

available and give their input on how we can; as quickly as possible conduct a National Unity Convention; where our national officers will be elected. The National Chairman has promised and undertaken not to contest.”

Meanwhile, Senator Sheriff has approved the appointment of Barrister Ahmed Ali Gulak as Chief of Staff to the National Chairman.

The appointment, according to the statement, has since taken immediate effect.