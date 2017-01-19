PDP slams Bello for ‘sacking 70%’ workforce

Share This





















By Ayoni M. Agbabiaka

Abuja

The Kogi state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party has described as inhuman, wicked and unfortunate the recent ‘mass sack’ of workers in the state civil service under the guise of screening and eventual release of the report.

The party, in a statement issued in Lokoja by its Director of Research and Documentation, Dickson Achadu, lamented the trauma and confusion the said report caused citizens of the state.

It decried the number of deaths caused by the APC-led government during the “failed screening exercise that lasted over a year,” describing “the release of the final report which saw to the sacking of about seventy percent of the labour force of the state, under its un-cleared list, as the height of wickedness by the government against its citizens.”

While claiming the present administration had accessed over a hundred billion naira since assuming office about a year ago, Achadu further said, “the government, aside not having anything to show for the accrual, has chosen to unleash hardship, pain, and suffering that have impoverished and led to the untimely death of many citizens across the state.”

The PDP sympathized with the sacked workers and called on the Organized Labour to legally halt forthwith, what it described as the killing of the once vibrant civil service in the state that was a pride in Northern Nigeria.

The PDP also called on the state House of Assembly, “to quickly check the excesses of a government that is tyrannical, undemocratic and is becoming draconian by the day,” stressing that, rather than make progress, the state had retrogressed several steps backward.

The party equally called on well-meaning indigenes, opinion moulders and leaders, across tribal, party and religious affiliations in the state, “to rise to the gradual decay of turning the State to a personal empire, as the state is now a laughing stock among comity of states in the country.”

The statement “urged citizens of the state to remain patient, law abiding in the midst of the current happening in the state, and take solace in prayers for God to touch the heart of the governor.”

