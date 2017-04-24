PDP wins Ebonyi LG poll

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the chairmanship seats of the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi in the Saturday local council polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the party also won all the councillorship seats in the 171 wards of the state.

Chairman of the Ebonyi state Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), Jossy Eze, announced this yesterday at the Commission’s headquarters in Abakaliki while declaring result of the polls.

According to him, seven political parties participated in the elections out of the 40 registered parties in the state including the PDP and the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The APC had earlier announced it was boycotting the elections.

“The other parties that contested in the elections include: African Democratic Party (ADC), African Peoples Party (APA) Merger Progressive Peoples Party (MPPP) Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP).

“The PDP’s candidate in Abakaliki LGA, Emmanuel Nwangele won with 65, 036 votes, Ogbonnaya Oko-Enyim won in Afikpo LGA with 55, 808, Eni Uduma-Chima-Afikpo South 50, 894, Juliet Nwaogbaga—Ebonyi, 54, 527 and Nora Aloh—Ezza North, 58, 423 votes.

“The PDP candidate in Ezza South LGA, Sunday Ogodo won with 50, 576 votes, John Nnabo—Ikwo, 77, 132, Henry Eze—Ishiellu, 68, 263, Ude Ogbonnaya—Ivo, 28, 787 Paul Nwogha—Izzi, 84, 088, Clement Odaa—Ohaukwu,84, 088, Nkechi Iyioku—Ohaozara, 55, 698 and Felix Igboke—Onicha,59, 698 votes,” he said.