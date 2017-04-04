PDP: Witticism, fusionism, egoism et-al

By Muhammad Ajah

That the political ruckus ripping the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reached a crescendo is an understatement. The party has been rendered a prey hunted by two lions of different worlds. This is a party that has been in opposition for less than two years. This is a party whose diehard loyalists still yearn to reclaim powers at the center come 2019. Though these stalwarts have disagreed to agree, one is enthused with a proof that the party displays like a cat with seven lives. Ordinarily, just like other parties frizzled, one thought the PDP would join suit. But the more it is thought to be dead, the more it shakes its tail and head in resistance.

At least some of its stalwarts led by former President Goodluck Jonathan are still optimistic that the crisis would be resolved for the party to come out stronger. This was Jonathan’s hope at his hometown Otuoke, Bayelsa state when he received the report of the Governor Seriake Dickson-led PDP reconciliation committee where he described as abnormal the resorting to courts for political disagreements. Initially, it was as if Jonathan was backing Sherriff, basically because of the Appeal court ruling in Port Harcourt.

What is the problem with the PDP? In the simplest words, the party has no problem of its own. Two senior, highly educated and witty citizens of the nation are at loggerhead over who leads the party to ‘sustain relevance’ in the nation’s politics. These two intelligent, egoistic and passionate former executive governors of two northern states and also former distinguished senators; Senator Ali Modu Sherriff of Borno state in the northeast geopolitical zone and Senator Ahmad Makarfi of Kaduna state of the northwest zone are drifted apart by their individualistic concepts against political agrarianism.

In attempts to gather sympathy and outsmart the other, both have been running from one pole to the other, meeting people that matter in the party. Many nocturnal meetings are being held by each faction to outwit the other. Each is accusing the other of being an agent of the ruling party. Besides, the hurly-burly and idiosyncratic egocentrism hang the matters beyond any immediate technical approach for resolution.

The crisis once took a new twist as some top members of the Makarfi faction were said to have applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register an alternative platform, Advanced Peoples Democratic Party (APDP). The faction discredited the statement of chairman of APC Governors’ Forum, Rochas Okorocha, that PDP should respect the ruling of the Appeal Court of February 17, 2017 instead of heating up the polity. It claimed that the APC has the unseen hand stoking the fire of crisis in the PDP and that Sheriff and his cohorts were puppets in the APC’s hands.

Chairman of the reconciliation committee, Henry Seriake Dickson, wants all key actors in the party to embrace peace. A member of the committee Muhammad Gana eulogized former President Goodluck Jonathan for epitomizing peace by conceding defeat at the last general elections, a development that stabilized the country. He recalled Jonathan’s efforts in rebuilding the party, thereby urged party loyalists to support the recommendations of the reconciliation committee.

On March 22, 2017 the split worsened as both groups held separate meetings in Abuja and passed vote of confidence on their leaders. 26 member state chairmen led by the chairman of Akwa lbom state, Obong Paul Ekpo, backed Seriake’s committee report but demanded that it must be submitted to all organs of the party. Ekpo accused four of their colleagues for using the names of the forum to convene a meeting of PDP chairmen on March 17 without their authority.

Nonetheless, the crisis nearly ended when the two groups were said to have agreed to accept the peace move by reconciliation committee.

In a communiqué signed by the factional PDP acting national publicity secretary for Sheriff’s group, Bernard Mikko and Makarfi faction’s Prince Dayo Adeyeye, all inimical activities capable of further weakening the party are to be halted immediately.; all actors of the party should desist from making derogatory, inflammatory and divisive statements against party officials, stakeholders and members; the party should not dissipate her energy amongst itself but to focus on how to unite and be a formidable opposition capable of taking over power from the failed APC government.

Now that the two contenders are to meet to start the final battle at the Supreme Court from April 4, what will happen if both chicken out or the court rules in favour of one of them or a faction finally breaks out to register a new party? Though it will not be the first time because at the heat of politicking for 2015 general elections, a new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) was born, further splitting of the party will spell doom for it. We need strong opposition in Nigerian politics, so PDP should not kill itself.

Ajah wrote from Abuja. E-mail mobahawwah@yahoo.co.uk.