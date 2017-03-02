Peace Corps acquires weapons, conducts military training – Police

By Chizoba Ogbeche Abuja Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have said that intelligence reports at the disposal of the Force revealed that the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) was acquiring weapons and conducting covert military illegal training in diff erent locations across the country.

Force Public relations Offi cer (FPRO), CSP Jimoh Moshood, made this disclosure while parading members of the corps arrested in a joint security operation for the dismantling of illegal and unlawful security outfi ts throughout the country, yesterday at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Th e spokesperson explained that Force in collaboration with the military and Department of State Services (DSS) had in the joint security operations swooped on Head offi ce the PCN on February 28, 2017, situated opposite Jabi Lake, Utako, sealed off the building and eff ected arrest of one Akor Dickson, the leader of the corps and 49 others for investigation in the interest of public safety and security. He said that, “Th e PCN has unlawfully turned itself into security outfi t without authorization and Government of Nigeria, as such, has deviated from the purpose for which they were registered as a NonGovernmental Organisation (NGO) by the Corporate Aff airs Commission (CAC). “Th e corps has no legal authority to wear uniforms, parade itself as security outfi ts, post their personnel on guard duties and use ranking, insignia, badges of organisations without the approval of federal government. “Th e NPF and other security agencies will not fold their arms and allow lawlessness to be unleashed on the society.”

According to him, “During the preliminary investigation into the activities of the PCN it was discovered that personnel of the corps are extorting money from unwary youths throughout the country under the guise of recruitment. “Amounts ranging from N50, 000 to N100, 000 are being paid by innocent Nigerians to the PCN. Once you pay the money you are automatically recruited”.