Peace Corps: Winnowing chaff from grains of truth

It is becoming increasingly glaring that the enemies of the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) are daily getting more desperate and bolder, weaving all manner of shenanigans against the corps. In this demonic quest, no amount of lie is considered ‘expensive’ to tell against the corps, such that even respected media houses have lent their support to the heresy against PCN via negative editorials.

Reading some of these cheap lies, it is obvious even to a drooling imbecile that they were Voices of Jacob, but the hands obviously belong to Esau (read enemies of the corps). Some of these publications are simply a rehash of the baseless allegations against the corps by the police, which had earlier been appropriately responded to (Sunday Leadership of March 5; Peoples Daily of March 6; Thisday and Blueprint newspapers of March 7). Those interested in winnowing the chaff from the grains of truth about issues concerning PCN should read any of these newspapers.

The truth is that most of the purveyors of the recycled falsehood against the corps are either not properly briefed on the core mandates of the corps or simply decided to pander to the inordinate wishes of PCN’s enemies.

For clarity, PCN mandates include: to develop, empower and provide gainful employment to the youths in other to facilitate peace, volunteerism, community services, neighborhood watch, nation-building, and other related matters.

For anybody or organization to give kudos to the police for violating the sanctity of the corps in such an unholy manner speaks volumes about the despicable level we have sunk as a nation.

Just like the DSS invasion of homes of some judicial officers at night last year received nationwide condemnation, the recent reckless intrusion into the premises of PCN by some security agencies and the mass arrest of its officers, stands condemnable.

What makes the entire issue worrisome is that despite the transparent nature of the corps, some Nigerians still make reference to the police and DSS opposition to the Peace Corps Bill in the National Assembly, which collapsed in the face of superior arguments in support of PCN.

According to late Moshood Abiola, “You don’t abort a pregnancy that has already been delivered.’’ So, attempt to halt the inexorable movement of the corps, after both chambers of the National Assembly have passed the Bill to give it statutory backing, will be futile.

To underscore the fact that police invasion of the headquarters of the corps was premeditated, it is pertinent to remind Nigerians of the several judicial victories of the corps against the police. Allegation that the corps is acting like a paramilitary organization is false, as its officers neither bear arms nor arrest, investigate or prosecute. In its over 18 years of existence, PCN has never claimed to be or acted like a paramilitary organization. So, why is this allegation continuously recycled?

To prove that its existence does not constitute a security threat, a Federal High Court of Nigeria in 2010 made a categorical pronouncement on the Legal Status of the Corps in the matter of

Incorporated Trustees of Peace Corps of Nigeria and 4 Others v Inspector-General of Police and 3 Others in Suit NO:FHC/ABJ/CS/231/2010. It is interesting to note also that that suit, which was decided in favour of the corps and has not been appealed till date, has the National Security Adviser as a party to it.

In another matter of Incorporated Trustees of the Peace Corps of Nigeria v State Security Service (SSS) and 2 others in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/481/2012, judgment was delivered on April 22, 2013 in favour of the corps.

In another suit: FHC/ABJ/CS/613/07, the Federal High Court expressly stated that the Peace Corps of Nigeria cannot be constantly harassed. In the same vein, an official letter dated April 25, 2008 and titled Police Investigation Report. Re: Request for Police Clearance/Or Extract of Investigation Report, exonerated the corps from criminal activities and that it does not constitute any security threat to the nation.

For the umpteenth time, let me remind those who have formed axis of evil against the rising profile of PCN or even the founder, Dr. Dickson Akoh, that no amount of pressure, intimidation or harassment will derail him from this positive course geared towards giving our youths a sense of direction. All past infamy against a man with a sizeable proportion of God’s grace had failed woefully.

It is rather unfortunate that Nigeria has become more or less a jungle (no pun intended), where creative abilities of individuals are constantly rubbished with the regularity of Swiss watch or rapidity of Lake Victoria Falls. That Peace Corps of Nigeria has survived series of vengeful attacks in the past is attributable to its abiding commitment to the rule of law and the national commandant’s fidelity to due process.

All those working to torpedo the much-anticipated presidential assent to PCN Bill have backed the wrong horse; they are simply racing against time because the corps has come to stay. Period!

