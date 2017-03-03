Pensioners battle Obaseki over N11.38bn Paris Club refund

By Patrick Ahanor

Benin City

Retirees in Edo state yesterday protested months of unpaid pension and arrears declaring that life had become unbearable for them.

The pensioners, who protested to the Edo state secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Government House in Benin City, specifically accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of not utilising the Paris Club refund cash.

Spokesman for the group, Mr. Osemwenkha Gabriel Osabuohien, said some of them where being owed 42 months’ arrears.

Gabriel said whereas the federal government had graciously approved the sum of N11.38 billion for settlement of pensioners’ benefits.

While stating that other states share of the cash refund had been judiciously spent, Gabriel said the Edo state government has rather stashed its own share in an interest yielding account.

He, therefore, asked for the immediate reopening of Pensions Board to enable those (pensioners) yet to process their entitlement papers to do so.

When contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. John Mayaki, said the protest and accusations were ill-conceived and sponsored.

Mayaki, who explained that no government can survive by bailouts fund said: “Are they accusing Mr. Governor of lodging the Paris Club refund in his personal account or government account?

“Is the Governor entitled to collect interest from monies lodged in government account? Is the money meant exclusively for pensioners or for Edo state of which workers and pensioners are a sub-set?

“Anyways, let me put it on record that the money is not in any fixed deposit account whatsoever.”

“Edo state government cannot commence screening of her pensioners because there is an on-going screening of pensioners with federal share at Imaguero and New Era Secondary Schools, which is expected to end on March 9.”