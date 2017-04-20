Perm sec’s appointment‘ll invigorate administrative machinery – Giadam

By Chizoba Ogbeche

Abuja

Governor of Yobe state, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, has said that the appointment of the Permanent Secretary, Barrister Saboli Muhammed Gwio-Kura, now assigned to the Ministry of Justice, would further reinvigorate the administrative machinery in the state, strengthen the promotion of rule of law, equity, justice, accountability, transparency, and probity in the conduct of government business.

Gaidam stated this, yesterday, during the swearing-in ceremony of Alhaji Abubakar as permanent secretary; Barr Saboli Muhammed Gwio-Kura; Hon. Alhaji Baba Gishiwari, member Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and Alhaji Ali Garga Bulama, member fiscal responsibility board.

He said: “Considering the track records of Saleh Abubakar while serving as Chief of Staff, Government House, specifically his innovativeness which culminated in changing the face of the Government House, I am optimistic that I have made the right choice.

“In discharging his duties, the Head of Service as the highest ranking civil servant is saddled with the responsibility of providing leadership and direction to all Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies in the state.

“The office of the Head of Service is also the custodian of ethics, ethos, traditions and conventions of the public service. As the overriding objective of the public service is to achieve and maintain an institution that is well-structured and organised, I charge the Head of Service to further reposition all staff in the state’s civil service to possess the right skills; attitudes and motivation to enable them to perform their work effectively and efficiently.”

“It, therefore, behoves on the new Head of Service to remember that the tasks before him are enormous and challenging. I, however, have no doubt in my mind that owing to his wealth of experience, exposure, and records of performance in the past, he will be able to discharge his duties to the satisfaction of all.

“We also expect the other appointees to work relentlessly to justify the trust and confidence reposed in them by the government and good people of Yobe state.”