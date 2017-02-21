Petrol station manager faces N4.8m fraud charge

By Lateef Dada

Osogbo

A petrol station manager, Bankole Sunday, 40, was yesterday arraigned before an Akure Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of N4.8 million.

Sunday, who pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him, was released on N2 million bail on the orders of Mrs Victoria Bob-Manuel, with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties should be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Martins Olowofeso told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime between June 2016 and January this year.

“The accused, who was the manager of Oladeji Filling Station, Etioro in Akoko, Ondo State, stole N4.89 million belonging to his employer, Mr Clement Abiodun,” he said.

He applied for a short adjournment to enable him reach out to two witnesses and bring them to court.

The offence contravened Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

Counsel to the accused, Mr Dele Taiwo, urged the court to grant him bail on liberal terms.

The magistrate adjourned the case to March 28 for mention.