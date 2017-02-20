Philanthropist donates centre for less-privileged

A philanthropist, Prince Obinna Daniel Nwanwuiwe, has donated a Centre known as ‘Home of Compassion’ to the less-privileged under the banner of Help Network International.

Nwanwuiwe made the donation yesterday during the 54th birthday ceremony of Archbishop Emmanuel Musa Jatau of the Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly, Abuja.

The Centre, located within the premises of the Church at Jikwoyi

along the Airport Road, Abuja was commissioned also commissioned by the Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Engr I Jafaru.

According to Nwanwuike, the Centre is equipped with facilities for tailoring and medicare for the needy in society.

“This gesture is coming two days after Archbishop Jatau equally visited the Lafia

Prison in Nasarawa state where he donated several relief materials to the inmates. There, he also promised to pay the WAEC and NECO fees of all the inmates willing to write the examinations.

Highlight of the visit to the prison was his promise to renovate the prison chapel now in dilapidated state. Ironically, he was the one that built the chapel years back.

In his response during the visit, the state Controller of Prisons, Mr. Ekanem

Ekwere, thanked Archbishop Jatau for coming to the aid of the prison with the relief materials.

While preaching to round off the celebration on Sunday, the Bishop of the Makurdi branch of the church, Bishop Timothy Kume, extolled everyone in privileged position to always tow the path of appreciation.

According to him, it is Biblical to celebrate one’s birthday in appreciation to the giver of life and wealth.

By Martin Paul -Abuja