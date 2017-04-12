Edition: Local & International |
Wednesday 12 April, 2017
Our staff received N3bn bribe, INEC admits
Senate orders withdrawal of Constitution from circulation
Boy, 14, docked for ‘raping’ 7-year-old girl
7 feared dead as cultists clash in Kwara
Can the NBC re-invent broadcasting in Nigeria?
Published On:
Wed, Apr 12th, 2017
Picture of the day / Photo Story
Picture of the Day
Refuse dump at Nyanya Market, in Abuja
Related News
Chairman, House Ad hoc Committee on Health Implications of the Mounting of Telecommunication Masts Close to Buildings, Hon. Iboro Ekanem,other during the opening ceremony of the public hearing
Secretary General, Coalition of Civil Society Groups For Transparency and Good Governance, Comrade Ali Abacha, Others during a press briefing asking Senate President to swear in Senator Bassey Etim
The Editor-in-Chief presenting a copy of the Newspaper to Mr. Tunji-Ojo
Islamic Scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Secretary General, Anglican Communion Worldwide, Most Rev. Josiah Idowu Fearon, the state Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and others during a special graduation ceremony Kaduna Centre for the Study of Christian-Muslim Relations
Dr. Oyiyomi Adewunmi with other medical doctors of the Pro-Health International, attending to a patient suffering from progeria syndrome
Commandant Police Staff College Jos, A.I.G Dorothy Gimba, Sokoto state Governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal and Commandant during the governor’s visit to the ASP Cadets of Sokoto
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor Tambuwal, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, Oba Of Lagos and others during the Joint Convocation Ceremony Of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto
Picture of the Day
MAIGIDA
Latest on Blueprint
Our staff received N3bn bribe, INEC admits
April 12, 2017
Senate orders withdrawal of Constitution from circulation
April 12, 2017
Boy, 14, docked for ‘raping’ 7-year-old girl
April 12, 2017
7 feared dead as cultists clash in Kwara
April 12, 2017
Can the NBC re-invent broadcasting in Nigeria?
April 12, 2017
Haas downs Opelka in Houston
April 12, 2017
Nasarawa poly dialogues with striking union
April 12, 2017
Where is Dogara’s democracy dividend?
April 12, 2017
Senate rejects own c’ttee report on S’Kaduna killings
April 12, 2017
Loyalty to Buhari as Babachir’s ‘sin’
April 12, 2017
