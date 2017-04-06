Pioneering good governance in Kogi

By Ahmed Ododo

Alvin Gouldner, doyen of 20th century sociology, admonished that soul searching is always better than soul selling.

Even as political expediency has enthroned soul selling as the modus vivendi of many a Nigerian politician, the emergence of Alhaji Yahaya Bello as governor of Kogi state in a manner least expected, compels now, more than any other time, soul searching.

His emergence demonstrates the supremacy of God in the affairs of men and when God says yes, no man can say no. This is the time to count the state’s blessings these past 25 years and consider future challenges. Yes, for some, it is a time when failures are glossed over or transmogrified into resounding successes just to vilify the present leadership.

Life is a cycle; a circle of problems.

From birth to death, man is faced with varieties of challenges; a smooth sea never made a skilful mariner. Times are hard and governance is no tea-party. The experience of the last 13 months has confirmed this much under the leadership of the young and visionary Yahaya Bello.

Indeed, one salutes his courage and sincerity of purpose. In these past 13 months, the governor and his team have tried to build and lay solid foundation that would guarantee that the flight of the state, which had suffered years of man-made delay, takes off without further delay.

The vision of the governor for the state is encapsulated in the New Direction blue-print in five key areas of education, healthcare, infrastructure, youth and women empowerment, civil service and pension reforms.

The administration has gone beyond rhetorics and commenced the construction of roads in several communities evenly spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

In its determination to ensure that all roads in the state are motorable, the administration promised to construct the Egbe-Kabba road which is a federal road. Lokoja, the state capital, is now wearing a befitting look as roads in the ancient town are receiving attention with solar street lights and traffic light being fixed. The Ankpa township road and the long neglected Umomi-Idah road, among others, are not left out.

Never has the state witnessed such great investment in road development under so short a time.

On health, the state is simply going through a revolution as efforts are on to upgrade several health facilities with new ones also be built. Equipment including ambulances and personnel are also being provided to boost healthcare delivery in the state. The administration seems prepared more than ever before to eradicate or minimise incidences of malaria through a number of initiatives.

Security is one key area that has been accorded enormous support with the procurement of over 100 well-equipped vehicles and several motorcycles that were distributed to security agencies in the state.

The administration also ensures regular helicopter surveillance over the state to track down criminals. Recently, the governor gave a bite to the law on kidnapping as he led a team to pull down structures that harbour criminals. For once, the state is being made too hot for criminals and that way, the socio-economic prosperity of the state is being guaranteed.

Under Bello, Kogi state has introduced a number of empowerment programmes at ensuring that food is put on the table of many families. The engaging of corporate outfits to keep the state clean is one of those several initiatives as hundreds of unemployed youths have been engaged. The government is also using agriculture to empower many.

On internally generated revenue, the administration has recorded landmark success. IGR has gone up and to sustain and improve on this, a number of youths have been recruited and an architectural masterpiece is now standing at the heart of the state capital as Revenue House.

If there is single action that would ensure that posterity is fair to the governor, it is the ongoing reform in the civil service and pension matters. Huge amounts go down the drain monthly as a result of bloated expenses arising from all of these.

No administration in the past was able to muster the political will to clean up the rot in the system. Many of them, for fear of electoral failure, see it as a no-go area. Apparently, the governor seems keener on the future of the state than his personal interest.

Little wonder, not a few people have high hope in the coming of Yahaya Bello as governor of Kogi State. For many, his coming should mark a departure from the former situation of an analogue, backward, atavistic and parochial leadership.

His coming brings renewed hope for the people. His style of governance shows a man that is in a hurry to deliver on his mandate and make life better for his people. Governor Bello seems determined not to miss the unique opportunity to write his name in gold and this explains why he opts to adopt a holistic approach to governance; an approach that saw Singapore, a backwater economy, evolving into a compelling, productive economy.

Such effort could come with pain, but it must be stressed that no genuine progress comes cheap. Ask those who built the great city of New York. They are sure to tell you that it never came cheap and easy. Kogi today is an emergent power with a young, vibrant and resourceful Governor Bello on the saddle. He is taking the state to a well-defined destination-the path of sustainable socio-economic growth. Indeed, a new sheriff is in town!

Ododo is Kogi state Auditor-General for Local Governments